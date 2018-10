READY TO EMBARK on their new adventure, Thompson Falls seniors are taking part in Montana College Application Week. With assistance from counselor Jodi Morgan, senior Madison McKenzie fills out an application to the University of Montana, hoping to earn a degree in neuroscience.

It is that time of year again when Thompson Falls counselor Jodi Morgan is hard at work prepping seniors for their awaiting journey. From September 26 through October 22, students will be getting their plans in order.

"We try to give them all the tools we can to get them to college," Morgan...