JOB WELL DONE - The Sanders County DUI Task Force and Flathead Valley Chemical Dependency Clinic honored local law enforcement with a luncheon last week. Local agencies also presented awards. Sheriff Tom Rummel presents an award to deputy Roy Scott.

It isn't often that city, county and state law enforcement are all called to one location - and when they are it usually isn't a good thing. A meeting Thursday was the exception, as the Sanders County DUI Task Force held their first annual luncheon to acknowledge the hard work of those local agen...