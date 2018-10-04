Our Viewpoint

Forums a way to inform local voters

The general election is just about a month away. We’re thankful for absentee ballots that allow us to research issues and candidates at home before we mark our choices. However, we still find ourselves scrambling to learn about candidates to make a decision.

Friday and Saturday, The Ledger is sponsoring candidate forums. Candidates for local races including sheriff/coroner, state representative, county commissioner, justice of the peace, district court judge, county attorney and county treasurer/clerk and recorder/superintendent of schools will answer moderated questions. The audience will also have an opportunity to ask questions of the candidates.

It’s not often that you get the opportunity to talk to all of the candidates in one spot. We hope this will help voters make educated decisions. Absentee ballots will be mailed October 12.

The forums will be 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 5, at The Paradise Center, and 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at The Rex Theatre in Thompson Falls. We wanted to give voters on both ends of the county an opportunity to meet and listen to the candidates.

We hope to see you at one, or both, of the forums, and hope you’ll take advantage of the opportunity to get to know your candidates.