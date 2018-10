OFF TO THE RACES - Pictured in action several weeks ago against Hot Springs, Noxon's Levi Brubaker racked up over 700 total yards of offense versus Gardiner Friday.

Talk about your high-scoring shootouts.

The Noxon Red Devils kept their hand in the Western C 6-Man playoff race last week with a key 73-60 win over the Gardiner Bruins in Noxon Friday.

Now 4-2 in Western C play, coach Bart Haflich and his Red Devils will have the week off and extra time to pre...