BLUE HAWK FIELD GENERAL Trey Fisher ran and passed for over 270 yards of total offense against Loyola.

The playoffs start now for the Thompson Falls Blue Hawks.

Sitting at 0-3 in Western B action and 0-6 overall, the Hawks travel to Deer Lodge to take on the 1-2 and 1-4 Wardens Friday night in Powell County. If the Hawks have any hopes of playing in the post season, a win at Deer Lodge is a requi...