You win some and you lose some.

The Hot Springs Savage Heat volleyball team defeated St. Regis 25-20, 25-18, 25-14 in Hot Springs Thursday before falling 16-25, 25-23, 21-25, 25-18, 15-13 in a five-set marathon to the Seeley-Swan Blackhawks in Seeley Lake Saturday.

Coach Alisha Pablo and her Sa...