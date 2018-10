WE RUN FOR LINDSAY – Gail Brown signs a banner joining other well wishes for Lindsay Laws, who was recently diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Hundreds of friends showed up to support the Laws family by participating in a fun run and BBQ last weekend in Thompson Falls.

Rainy skies didn't stop anyone, it just made for fonder memories as the community came together in support of Lindsay Laws who has recently been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. The community energy, camaraderie and support were thick and awe-inspiring in all the best possible ways.

If ever th...