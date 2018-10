RUN FOR THE FUN OF IT – Thompson Falls Elementary students participated in the 20th Fun Run event last week. Every fall the junior and senior high cross-country team runners, under the direction of coach Sarah Naegeli, help younger students run their best. In the girls' race (left to right) Kinley Hill, Destiny Farlan, Leah Stover, Isabella Cork and Ava Taylor strive to reach the finish line.

Thompson Falls Elementary students have been running strong for 20 years. This year students from kindergarten through sixth grade participated in yet another successful fun run of one mile in distance.

Cross country students helped the youngsters out with some prerace stretching and warm-ups....