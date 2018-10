Simbro has made a mark as skydiving pioneer

FIRST LADY OF SKYDIVING - Muriel Simbro (above) has created a legacy by finding a new world in the sky. She is heavily decorated and was the first woman to win Gold in the 1962 World Parachuting Championship and earned many more honors throughout her career. In 2012 she was inducted into the International Skydiving Museum's Hall of Fame.

Upon arriving at the home of Muriel Simbro in Clark Fork, Idaho, I was greeted with a smile that warmed my heart and a generous cup of coffee to warm my insides. Simbro and I sat down to chat about her life story. I was certain the conversation was going to be amazing, and she did not disappoint....