THUMBS UP - Members of the Thompson Falls Beautification Days committee presented awards last week. Above, Linda and Nolan Parker (center) hold their award for their Main Street property, which includes the Minnie's, D&D Liquor and Linda's Gifts businesses.

The Thompson Falls Beautification Days Committee recognized three properties last week for their efforts to keep Thompson Falls beautiful. Three Thumbs Up awards were presented last Thursday by committee members Robin Hagedorn, Rita Lundgren and Kathy Conlin.

Each year, the committee awards an in...