70 YEARS AGO • OCTOBER 13, 1948

PIONEER MATRON PASSES

Mrs. Nellie M. Haase

Mrs. Nellie M. Haase passed away at St. Patrick’s Hospital in Missoula on Saturday, October 9, 1948.

Mrs. Haase was born at Rush Lake, Wisconsin Nov. 7, 1870. Her early life was spent in Wisconsin and South Dakota....