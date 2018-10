Alice Helen Dettwiler, 91, went home to be with the Lord, passing peacefully on Oct. 6, 2018 at Luther Park in Sandpoint, Idaho. A full obituary will be published at a later time for Alice, a longtime resident and active member of the Heron, Montana, community.

Family and friends are invited to sign Alice’s online guestbook at http://www.coffeltfuneral.com.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Coffelt Funeral Services.