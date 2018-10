NOXON FRESHMAN Cade VanVleet runs for yardage in action versus Hot Springs earlier this season as the Heat's Tyler Carr gives chase. Red Devils host West Yellowstone in a key game Friday.

The Noxon Red Devil football team is in control of its own destiny.

If coach Bart Haflich and the 4-2 Devils are to make the playoffs – and they are right in the thick of the race to do just that – they will almost certainly need to knock off the 6-1 West Yellowstone Wolverines in Noxon Frid...