Hawks to host Eureka in annual cancer awareness match

JUMPING JODY Detlaff and the rest of the Lady Hawks will entertin Eureka Saturday in TFHS's annual Pink Night match. Detlaff is pictured blocking against Bigfork Sept. 27.

It's the one time, the one day a year that it is really all right for even he-men to wear pink, and it is coming to Thompson Falls Saturday night.

Coach Sandra Kazmierczak's Lady Hawk volleyball team will host its annual Pink-out night in support of breast cancer awareness in a District 7B confe...