SENIOR PROJECT - Noxon senior Kali Murray organized a bras for a cause event last weekend to raise money for the Cancer Network of Sanders County.

Noxon High School senior Kali Murray invited the public to get creative with old bras for a good cause. About 10 people attended Murray's Bras for a Cause event at the Noxon fire hall on Sunday, bringing old bras to decorate.

Murray was raising money for the Cancer Network of Sanders County. She...