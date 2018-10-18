Hunters ready for rifle season

ON THE MOVE – Still sporting velvet, a buck darts through a field near Plains. Opening day for deer and elk starts Saturday, Oct. 20.

The fall rifle season begins this weekend, and youths age 12-15 will get the first shot at a big buck with a special youth hunt Thursday and Friday. The two-day deer hunt for the youngest hunters coincides with Montana's annual two-day teacher convention, which are days off school for most public-school students.

The two-day hunt is open to legally licensed 12-15-year-olds who have completed hunter education and who are accompanied by a non-hunting adult at least 18 years of age; and properly certified and legally licensed apprentice hunters 10-15 years of age who are accompanied by a non-hunting adult "mentor" at least 21 years of age. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks reminds youth that this hunt is for deer only. Elk hunting is prohibited.

Rifle season for the rest of hunting population begins on Saturday. The season continues through Nov. 25, the Sunday after Thanksgiving.