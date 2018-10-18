Andrew Marich passed away October 13, 2018 at Plains, Montana, surrounded by his loving family.

Andy was born in Philipsburg, Montana, to John and Rose Marich during May of 1927. He was proud of his service in the army during World War II, serving in the Army in the United States and Japan.

He married Letty in June of 1947. During their lifetime together Andy and Letty raised three children on their farm at Whitepine. He was a hard-working man with occupations including dairy, farming, sawmill and logging as a sawyer.

After moving on from a logging accident, he spent time working for the county and the city of Thompson Falls until his retirement.

Andy enjoyed wood working, fishing, playing cards, travel and most of all hunting in the mountains of western Montana.

Andy is survived by Letty, his wife of 70 years, and three children, Barbara (Bob) Thomas, Lee (Pia) Marich and Laura (Nick) Ganatos. His pride and joy included all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Chrystal (Dusty), Russ, Kimberly, David (Tracy), Lynn (Blake), Gary (Meghan) and Joe (Emma). Great grands are Dean, JD, Rylee, Elizabeth, Connor, Molly and Aubrey.

Andy is also survived by his sister Marie, brothers Nick and Jim, their spouses and numerous nieces and nephews. All of his siblings were an important part of his life.

The memorial service will be held Saturday Oct. 27, at 1 p.m. at the Mennonite Church in Whitepine. Interment will follow at the Whitepine cemetery.