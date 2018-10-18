Donald Barry Blair was called home on Wednesday, October 3, 2018, in Thompson Falls, Montana. He was 79. Donald was born in Hamilton, Montana, on December 23, 1938, to Lee and Edith (Tabor) Blair. He attended schools in Kalispell, graduating from Flathead County High School. Donald had been married to Rene Sansom-Blair for 30 years, Alida Wright for 15 years, and the mother of his children, Caroline (Curry) Blair, for 15 years.

Donald worked for Glacier National Park for 10 years, and then went on to own and operate D. Double B. Construction for 20 years. He enjoyed working in Alaska where he built the community school in Chevak, Alaska. He also facilitated construction on the Coast Guard Air Station in Kodiak, Alaska. He then worked for 15 years at Thompson River Lumber, in Thompson Falls, Montana.

Donald was a beautiful, giving, selfless soul who found great joy in co-caregiving Rene's adopted brother, Ronnie Tribble. His love for life was remarkable. Not only did he selflessly give to the care of Ronnie, he was always on the lookout for helping his kids with home projects or advice from afar. Donald had a quick wit and sense of humor that will always be remembered. His positive "can do" spirit was ever present, even in his final years when he was experiencing so much pain. He was an honorable, Christian man who loved life and the people in it. Family was his number one priority.

He had a passion for building functional, beautiful homes. Donald always had a building project or three going on. He was a master craftsman in his trade. He enjoyed dabbling in building model airplanes, listening to music, photography, rock hounding for his yardening projects, keeping current on technology and weather, and feeding his swan and ducks down on the Clark Fork River bank. He loved to travel and walk by Rene's side on the beaches they went to visit. He loved Glacier National Park, and "Going to the Sun Road" is a place he considered Heaven on Earth. He enjoyed sharing his past experiences plowing those 50 miles of extreme roads during avalanche conditions.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Edith Blair, and sisters, Janice Wizwell and Barbara Closson. He is survived by his beloved wife, Rene Sansom-Blair; brother-in-law, Ronnie Tribble, four children, Scott Blair, Vanessa (Blair) Munro, Bryan Blair, and Gary Sansom; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will take place the summer of 2019 in Thompson Falls, Montana, in the house that Donald built. Donald's legacy lives on through the result of his creative abilities, his kindness, and his undying love for family and friends. Donald Barry Blair ~ husband, father, grandfather and friend will be missed beyond measure.