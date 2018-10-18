ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Memories of a first hunt

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

October 18, 2018



This weekend, young hunters will head out for adventures in the woods, hoping for their first deer or elk. Opening-day weekend at our house started with cousins driving in from Bigfork, everyone planning the early-morning drive into the mountains, and mom making a big batch of chili. We didn’t always return with animals, but we always had stories.

My first hunting season was a special one. My dad bought me a bright orange Elmer Fudd type of hat, which while I thought was dorky, kept my ears nice and warm throughout the season. And when I shot my first deer, I don’t know who was prouder, me or my dad.

Hunting season is a special time for Montana families. We’re lucky to live in a place where we all love and appreciate the outdoors. So good luck to all those first-time hunters, and those parents and friends helping them along the way. May your hunts be successful and memorable.

- Annie Wooden, Publisher

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
editor@scledger.net

© 2018 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018