Memories of a first hunt

This weekend, young hunters will head out for adventures in the woods, hoping for their first deer or elk. Opening-day weekend at our house started with cousins driving in from Bigfork, everyone planning the early-morning drive into the mountains, and mom making a big batch of chili. We didn’t always return with animals, but we always had stories.

My first hunting season was a special one. My dad bought me a bright orange Elmer Fudd type of hat, which while I thought was dorky, kept my ears nice and warm throughout the season. And when I shot my first deer, I don’t know who was prouder, me or my dad.

Hunting season is a special time for Montana families. We’re lucky to live in a place where we all love and appreciate the outdoors. So good luck to all those first-time hunters, and those parents and friends helping them along the way. May your hunts be successful and memorable.

- Annie Wooden, Publisher