BLUE HAWK Brandon Zimmerman runs the ball against Florence at Previs Field Friday. Hawks complete season play at Anaconda this Friday.

There is nothing left to do now but go out and play football.

The Thompson Falls Blue Hawks will wrap up season play at Anaconda Friday night against the Copperheads.

Since both teams are winless up to this point, something will have to give. And that will likely be by the team that wants to wi...