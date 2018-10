STRIDING OUT to a good start, Thompson Falls' Justin Morgan ended up finishing first for the Thompson Falls boys in the divisioal meet at River's Bend last Thursday. Hawks Erik Melendez and Wyatt Griffith are pictured behind Morgan.

What a beautiful day for running; and what a wonderful performance by the home team.

The Western B-C Divisional cross country meet was held at River's Bend golf course Thursday and the host Hawks and Lady Hawks enjoyed great meets in the last tune-up before the Montana All-Class meet in Missoula...