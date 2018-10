BELLE AND BROOKE on the block. Lady Hawks Belle Cooper and Brooke Bowlin challenge Eureka at the net during Saturday's match in Thompson Falls. Lady Hawks were wearing pink in support of breast cancer awareness.

The Lady Hawks are only getting better, the question is, will they have enough time to realize their full volleyball potential this season?

The Lady Hawks lost a pair of five-set matches they could have just as easily won last week, falling 18-25, 25-15, 24-26, 25-13, 15-12 to the Lady Bulldogs...