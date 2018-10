KILLING IT! Plains junior Kylee Altmiller goes up for a kill shot attempt as teammate Emma Morgan watches the play in Plains Oct. 4. Altmiller led the Trotters in kills against St. Regis and Valley Christian last week.

The Plains Trotter volleyball team is gaining steam as the season winds down and the rest of the teams in District 10C had better take notice.

Coach Jesse Butcher's Trotters won two matches last week, clubbing St. Regis 25-17, 25-21, 25-22 in a conference match at Plains Thursday, and putting do...