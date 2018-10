STEPPIN' UP – Lyla Sears of Plains gets screened on the body composition monitor as Aria Mangan of Clark Fork Valley Hospital tells her how to operate the machine at the Women's Health Fair at Plains High School.

Close to 80 people attended the Clark Fork Valley Hospital's annual Women's Health Fair, which took place at Plains High School last Thursday.

"This event is important to the hospital because we want to keep our community members and communities healthy," said Aria Mangan, the hospital's Commu...