MAKING THE PLEDGE - Junior Kelsey Frank and teacher Chadd Laws sign a banner after making a pledge to be drug-free at Thompson Falls High School on Tuesday.

Thompson Falls schools kicked off Red Ribbon Week activities on Tuesday with a "Donut Do Drugs" event at the high school.

Students signed a banner that read "Graduation Matters – I'm Drug Free!" pledging to stay drug free. The students were also given donuts and red wristbands for making the pl...