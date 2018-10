Sheriff's Log October 25, 2018



Ambulances: Noxon, 2; T. Falls, 3; Plains, 5; H. Springs, 6; Dixon QRU, 2. Sunday, October 14 Welfare check requested, coroner requested, T. Falls. Kids jumping on equipment at Forest Service, Plains. Two-vehicle non-injury accident at Farmer and McGowan, Plains. Monday, October 15 Domestic distu...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.