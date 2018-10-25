Alice Helen Dettwiler, 91, went home to be with the Lord, passing peacefully on Oct. 6, 2018 at Luther Park in Sandpoint, Idaho, where she had been living since May of 2017.

Alice was born on September 12, 1927 in Kalispell, Montana, to Guy and Dorothy Foot. She graduated from Kalispell High School in 1945 then went on to St. Mary's School of Nursing in Rochester, Minnesota, where she became a registered nurse.

Alice married Arthur Dettwiler on September 2, 1954 in Kalispell. They raised three children on the Dettwiler Farm in Heron: Norma (Steve) Pretz of Spokane, Washington, David (Tina) of Heron, Montana, and Alan (Heidi) of Heron, Montana. She is preceded in death by her husband Art, son David, and son-in-law Steve, along with her parents and four siblings. She is survived by her younger sister Elizabeth Merritt of Bandon, Oregon, and many nieces and nephews.

Alice adored her grandchildren: Becky (Theo), Rachel, Patrick, Andrew (Jessica), Sarah (Julian), Bridget, Matthew, Ali (Brett), Tori (Greg), Riley (Caitlin), Dustin, Amanda (Tyler), Alana (Matt) and great-grandchildren: Isla, Wren, Gemma, Matthias, Lydia, Eden, Cora and Aidan. Each of the grandchildren has at least one afghan crocheted by grandma's hands. She treasured time with her grandchildren, and spent many hours with them reading, playing board games, exploring the woods around her home.

Alice was always drawn to nature and spending time outdoors. She grew beautiful roses in her yard and had a large vegetable garden. She loved to read about flowers and birds, and always had a hummingbird feeder outside her window. She was devoted to her dogs and walked them on her property every day.

Alice loved her community and its people and served them in many ways throughout the years. She was very involved with 4-H as a volunteer and leader and she enjoyed going to the Sanders County Fair and acting as a judge for project interviews. She was the school nurse at Trout Creek and Noxon Schools for many years and also worked as the summer camp nurse for Twinlow United Methodist Church Camp. She has been a member of the Heron Community United Methodist Church since 1954 and served faithfully as a Sunday school teacher. She was also a member of the Western Sanders County Ambulance Service for several years.

In memory of Alice, please support a charity of your choice such as a 4-H program or send a kid to camp. Alice would be delighted for her community to continue the legacy of her love and service.

Services were held October 20, 2018 at the Heron Community United Methodist Church in Heron, Montana, with grandson Brett Sweet officiating and were followed by graveside at the Heron Cemetery, then potluck fellowship at the church.

Family and friends are invited to sign Alice's online guest book at http://www.coffeltfuneral.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Coffelt Funeral Service.