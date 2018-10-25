Darrell Ralph Grimm passed away October 12, 2018, at his home in Thompson Falls with his family at his side.

Darrell was born in Orofino, Idaho, on August 22, 1929, the oldest child of Ralph and Elizabeth Grimm.

Darrell moved his family to Montana in 1955. He spent more than 40 years working in sawmills, ending his career by retiring in 1991 from Flodin/TRL after 27 years. His interests ranged from intricate woodworking projects, hunting, fishing and family gatherings to following his brother’s band and later his son’s bands and dancing to their music.

Darrell was an active charter member of the Clark Fork Valley Elks Lodge #2757.

Darrell was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Elizabeth, his siblings Betty Ann, James Harringer, Norton Dexter, Mary Lee Jones and Sharon Franck, his first wife Eleanor and his daughter Teresa Taylor.

Darrell is survived by his wife Doris; children Tom Grimm in Idaho, Douglas (Karen) Grimm and Richard Grimm of Thompson Falls, Norman (Katherine) Grimm and Lorica (Keith) Bowdish of Oregon, Loni (Tom) Rogers of Spokane, Wash. and Lesleen (Tim) Malley of Alaska; step-children Kathi Doty (Michael) Riley of Alaska, Elaina Jordan of California, Sherri (Kevin) Malinak of Washington, Donald (Wanda) Columbini and Chester (Stacia) Columbini; 40-plus grandkids, 40-plus great-grandkids and 10 plus great-great grandchildren; brothers-in-law Tom Jones and Dale Franck and numerous nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service is planned for summer 2019, time and place to be announced at a later date.