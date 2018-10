Neesvig just misses All-State honors to pace Hawk harriers

OFF TO THE RACES - The Lady Hawks get off to a good start in the Class B portion of the Montana All-Class cross courntry meet in Missoula Saturday.

Another season to remember.

The Thompson Falls cross country team completed a memorable season of running at the Montana All-Class meet at the University of Montana golf course in Missoula Saturday.

"For many of our runners, this was a first experience with a state competition," coach Sarah Nae...