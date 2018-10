HARD TO HOLD ON TO - Hot Springs senior Tyler Carr and his teammates won the Western C 6-Man regular season championship, clinching the title with a 69-0 win over Lima Friday in Hot Springs.

After a season in gridiron exile, the Hot Springs Savage Heat have returned to the throne and are champions once more.

Coach Jim Lawson and his Heat, who were forced into an 8-Man experiment by the MHSA which failed in 2017, clinched the Western C division 6-Man regular season title with a 69-0...