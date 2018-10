SETTING TIME - Lady Hawk setter Riley Wilson hits a shot up as teammate Ellie Pardee follows the action. Hawks wrap up home schedule Saturday versus Troy.

The Lady Hawks have been right on the precipice, right on the edge of becoming a very good volleyball team all season.

Coach Sandra Kazmierczak is thinking that now is as good a time as any to finally make that leap of faith and for the Lady Hawks to be all that they can be.

"These girls are ve...