Kayleb Rhylee Burr

Kilie and Jamie Burr welcomed son, Kayleb Rhylee, Fri., Oct. 12 at 9:52 p.m. He weighed nine pounds, two ounces and measured 22.5 inches long. Kayleb joins sibling, Jaymez.

Maternal grandparents are Kevin and Tracy McGann of Thompson Falls. Maternal great-grandparents are Mary and Ken McGann and...