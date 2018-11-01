Churches to help families in need

Members of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Thompson Falls and First Lutheran Church in Plains challenged each other to "The Great Food Challenge" in October. The churches, both led by Pastor Carol Seilhymer, collected items for local food banks each Sunday in October. First Lutheran Church came out the champions in the challenge, collecting just over 689 pounds of food, while Our Savior's collected 567 pounds.

Area families will get assistance during the holidays this year. Area churches gather donations each year and distribute baskets containing Thanksgiving meals to local families in need.

More than 100 families are helped by the program each year.

Monetary and food donations are needed for the prog...