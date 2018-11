Sheriff's Log November 1, 2018



Ambulances: Noxon, 2; T. Falls, 1; Plains, 4; H. Springs, 6. Sunday, October 21 Long horn on Hwy. 200, Plains. Abandoned vehicle on Hwy. 200, T. Falls. Dog bite, Plains. Hit and run in Wye Quick Stop parking, H. Springs. Older juvenile bullying kids at the park, Plains. Two vehicle crash on Hwy....





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.