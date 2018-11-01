ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Five days in October

 
November 1, 2018



Editor,

Five days in October. Those “boys of the summer” and the Series. It was a refreshing break to watch opponents with different goals, experiences and backgrounds (and their supporters) cheer enthusiastically. What a great lesson in humanity to see opponents react positively for the good plays and attempts of both their own and the other team. Equally heartening were the acts of sportsmanship when athletes may have knocked another down or mistakenly hit another and then extended a hand or an apology. Also missing were comments denigrating the other team’s coaches, players, fans, or loyalties nor was there the rhetoric in place telling me what to believe about the other team. Yep, I’ll miss those five days in October.

Say, I wonder if it would be possible for our politicians to take a lesson from this?

Jeff Wheeler, Thompson Falls

 
