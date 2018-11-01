ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Police take decay issue seriously

 
November 1, 2018



On behalf of those of us who have diligently and doggedly worked to get community decay properties cleaned up in Thompson Falls, we want to thank Chief of Police Nichols for taking the issue seriously and assigning police resources to enforce the city ordinance. Those of us calling attention to this issue have attended city council meetings for the last 2.5 years, attempting to generate concern by the council regarding the many harmful ramifications of community decay to property owners, neighborhoods, and the community. We are wishing Officer Scott, who will personally work this issue on behalf of the city police, great success in his efforts to make our community a safer, more sanitary, and more pleasant place to live. But the true responsibility for maintaining our properties so they reflect well on our community, lies with each of us, as individual property owners.

 
