Next gen Heat advance in 6-Man playoffs

TAKIN' IT TO THE HOUSE - Savage Heat senior Tyler Knudsen runs toward Hot Springs' first touchdown Saturday as Denton-Geyser-Stanford's Kyle Lee gives chase.

HOT SPRINGS – The Hot Springs football tradition lives on.

Although none of the current roster of players for the Hot Springs Savage Heat football team were on the 2016 State C 6-Man championship team, the current players take the maintaining of the Hot Springs football tradition, which also i...