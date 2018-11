4-H QUALITY – Gavin Hafner, Grand Champion of Plains, received recognition for great accomplishment in his beef project Sunday afternoon at Sanders County 4-H Achievement Day.

Sunday afternoon Sanders County 4-H families met at the fairground pavilion to reflect on a successful 2017-2018 year. Participants celebrated the end of another year and were recognized for a job well done at the annual Achievement Day.

Awards in the form of mugs, bowls, certificates, belt buc...