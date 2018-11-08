ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Billy Aaron Dalling

 
November 8, 2018

Ashley and John Dalling of Plains welcomed son, Billy Aaron, Fri., Oct. 26 at 2:48 p.m. at Clark Fork Valley Hospital in Plains. He weighed seven pounds, 9.8 ounces and measured 20 inches long. Billy joins sister, Kimberlyn.

Maternal grandparents are Doug Miller of Coos Bay, Ore. and Vickey Tuer of Hot Springs. Maternal great-grandparents are Doug and Candy Miller of Jefferson, Ore.

Paternal grandparents are William and Patricia Dalling of Spokane, Wash.

Welcome, Billy.





 
