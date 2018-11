BATTERY BUGGY CONSTRUCTION occurs as Falls sixth-grader Braedon Ferris experiments with different locations for motor placement. Mace Jacobson and Ferris are partners competing in the Montana Science Olympiad taking place November 20 in Bozeman at Montana State University. Noxon and Thompson Falls will have students participating in the science event.

Once again, young scientists from Noxon and Thompson Falls are busy prepping themselves for the annual Montana Science Olympiad. Students have been preparing to display their scientific abilities, knowledge and skills for the last few weeks.

With less than two weeks to go before the competition...