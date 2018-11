Justice Court Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden November 8, 2018



Sanders County Sheriff’s Office James Ratliff, 39, speeding in a restricted zone, $65; driving while privilege is suspended or revoked, 1st offense, $285. Andrew Harmon, 17, speeding in a restricted zone, $105. Paul Mitzelfelt, 36, day speeding, $120. Billy Howard, 21, day speeding, $120. MT D...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.