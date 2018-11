SWEARING IN - Thompson Falls City Council member Tom Eggensperger swears in new mayor Jerry Lacy. The council voted in Lacy during a special meeting on Monday.

In a special meeting Monday evening, the Thompson Falls City Council chose Jerry Lacy to be the new mayor for the City of Thompson Falls.

Lacy retired in September with 27 years of experience as Public Works Director for the city, giving him a unique insider perspective on municipal operation...