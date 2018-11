Hot Springs finishes season with stellar 9-2 record

FIGHTING FOR EVERY YARD, Savage Heat junior Luke Waterbury in action against Jordan.

HOT SPRINGS – These Mustangs proved to be hard to break.

Paced by a dazzling offensive attack keyed by quarterback Keenan Murnion, the Jordan Mustangs outscored the Hot Springs Savage Heat 74-57 in the Class C 6-Man playoff quarterfinals in Hot Springs Saturday.

Now 9-2, the Mustangs, the No....