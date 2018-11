THE MONSTER MATCH MASHERS - Wrestlers and coaches who attended the Monster Match Nationals in Denver last weekend include Dan Sundstrom, Kevin Sparks, Trey Thompson, Josiah Vanderwall, Garrett Jones, Trae Thilmony, Paul Sundstrom, Dakota Irvine, Roman Sparks, Buddy Doolin, Eli richards, Zach Morrison, Elijah Ratliff, Max Hannum, Andrew Sundstrom, Brandon Fisher, Ian Taylor and Mike Thilmony.

As far as youth wrestling tournaments go, they don't come much bigger than the Monster Match Nationals.

Wrestled in Denver each year about this time, the Monster Match usually attracts competitors from all across the country. This past weekend, there were 14 grapplers from this little part of th...