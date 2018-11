CHRISTMAS ON MAIN STREET IS READY TO ROLL – Organizers (from left) Robin Hagedorn, Danielle Wood, and Joanne Burk have spent countless hours preparing for the annual event. December 1 will be the big day for the bazaar, gingerbread contest, parade, musical, scavenger hunt and coloring contest drawing winners.

The holiday season is once again upon us. The clock is ticking and there are only a couple weeks left until Christmas on Main Street kicks off. Thompson Falls will be bustling with activity Saturday, Dec. 1, rejoicing this year's theme, "Christmas in the Old West.

"It takes a village," stated D...