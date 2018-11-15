HONORING VETERANS

Communities, schools show appreciation

SHOWING SUPPORT - Thompson Falls Elementary hosted more than 25 veterans for lunch on Monday, including Al McGuigan (center left) and Bryon Ekberg (at right).

Area schools and organizations honored Sanders County veterans in remembrance of Veterans Day. While Nov. 11 was a Sunday, area schools made sure to show veterans their appreciation. And last Friday, the City of Thompson Falls and the Thompson Falls Main Street Committee commemorated the veterans memorial at Ainsworth Park.

At Ainsworth Park, about 50 braved chilly weather to watch the U.S., Montana and POW/MIA flags be raised at the veterans memorial. Carla Parks with the Thompson Falls Main Street Committee addressed the crowd and thanked all involved for helping complete the project.

"Thank you all so much for serving," Parks said. "Thank you to you and your families for the sacrifices."

First Security Bank of Thompson Falls provided refreshments and decorations for the commemoration. The staff at First Security Bank all wore red sweaters in honor of R.E.D. (Remember Everyone Deployed) Friday. Since 2016, groups have joined the R.E.D. movement by wearing red on Fridays to show support for U.S. troops. Military mom and First Security Bank employee Julie Sol started the tradition in Thompson Falls last year, and James Crowder of Mighty Fine T's designed a special shirt.

The Ainsworth veterans memorial includes large stones with emblems representing each branch of the military. Large bricks around the memorial recognize major donors to the project, and more than 150 red bricks have been purchased and engraved with the names of local veterans. Linda Rocheleau with the Main Street Committee said there are still plenty of bricks that can be purchased. Forms are available at Thompson Falls City Hall.

Thompson Falls schools hosted veterans on Monday for a chicken fried steak lunch. About 25 veterans attended. The elementary student council students welcomed their guests and seated them, and the junior high student council members served the veterans. Other students at the school made decorations, and kindergarten students drew pictures to give to the veterans.

Annie Wooden FLAGS RAISED - Community members and veterans gathered Friday at Ainsworth Park to dedicate the veterans memorial created at the park.

Fourth-grader Josh Ekberg invited his dad Bryon, who served in the Marine Corps, to the Veterans Day luncheon. Bryan was happy to attend and said it's important for the students to talk with the veterans "so the kids can learn to have pride in their country."

Barb Kunch, who attended the lunch with her husband Bob, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, said that kids need to be associated with veterans and also added that lunch was delicious. Angelo Aldrete, who served in the Air Force, agreed. "It beats sea rations," he said.

Aldrete's wife, Sabre, also served in the Air Force and is a special education teacher at Thompson Falls. She said that especially as a woman, it's important for kids to see that you can serve in the military and then have another career. Aldrete played reveille Monday morning to show how a day in the military would start. Aldrete also said she feels it's important for kids to learn about the different branches of the military, many of which were represented Monday at the school.