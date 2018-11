Justice Court Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden November 15, 2018



Sanders County Sheriff’s Office Delta Clark, 33, speeding in a restricted zone, $105; driving while privilege is suspended or revoked, $525; operating without liability insurance, 3rd or subsequent offense, $525; habitual offender operating motor vehicle, $1025. Steve Shuttle, 29,driving while...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.