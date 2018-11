NEW GUY – Dr. Robert E. Blease poses in his future operating room at Clark Fork Valley Hospital. Blease will join the hospital in January, but met the hospital staff last week.

He started in the mountains of Colorado, lived in the deserts of the Middle East, moved to the swamps of Florida and soon he'll be in the Rockies of Montana as a member of Clark Fork Valley Hospital.

Dr. Robert E. Blease will be the hospital's first fulltime orthopedic surgeon since the late 19...