Sheriff's Log November 15, 2018



Ambulances: Noxon, 5; T. Falls, 4; Plains, 4; H. Springs, 11; Dixon QRU, 1. Sunday, November 4 Arrest made for DUI drugs or alcohol, Plains. Individual walking around town screaming and looking in windows, H. Springs. Trespassing/stalking, H. Springs. Criminal trespass to property, H. Springs. 91...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.