Trout Creek shooting suspect arrested

--- UPDATED FRIDAY, NOV. 16, 8 a.m. ---

The Sanders County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) reports that they have arrested West Flockerzi, the suspect in the Trout Creek shooting. SCSO reported that Flockerzi, a Trout Creek resident, was taken into custody around 4 a.m. Friday. Law enforcement had been searching for Flockerzi since Wednesday evening.

"Information indicated that the male was armed and anticipating a shootout with law enforcement upon service of the warrant," according to SCSO, which requested assistance from the Missoula County Tactical Response Team due to the threat. An armored unit from the Kalispell Police Department also assisted the Missoula team during the standoff.

SCSO reports no one was injured in the standoff.

--- ORIGINAL STORY - NOV. 15, 8 a.m. ---

Sanders County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is searching for a suspect who allegedly tried to start a fire at the Lakeside Resort & Motel on Wednesday. No one was injured in the incident, according to SCSO.

The sheriff's office reported that they have identified the man and arrest warrants are being sought. SCSO also stated that evidence indicates the man was acting alone.

SCSO released a statement stating dispatch received a call at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday. According to SCSO, "deputies responded and while speaking with witnesses, the same male returned and fired additional shots into another nearby building, before fleeing in a motor vehicle. The deputies on scene returned to their patrol vehicles and pursued, but due to the headstart of the suspect lost sight of him."

Law enforcement from surrounding agencies assisted in trying to the locate the man, but he has not been found.